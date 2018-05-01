Timeless favourite

Alexander Road High School will be staging Romeo and Juliet, William Shakespeare’s timeless tale of star-crossed lovers, at the school from next week.

The production will be directed by Greg Everard, well known in Bay drama circles both for his performances and for his direction of hit shows such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Hairspray, Shrek: The Musical, The Crucible and The Addams Family, to name but a few.

Assisting him will be another top Bay stage talent, Chireen Ferreira, who will once again take charge of choreography, including some impressive fight scenes.

The cast of Alex pupils began rehearsing early in the first term and excitement was mounting as they reached the final staging of the show, Everard said.

Romeo and Juliet is a tragedy written by Shakespeare early in his career about two archetypal young lovers whose deaths ultimately serve to reconcile their feuding families.

Among the most popular plays staged during the Bard’s lifetime, it remains one of his most frequently performed plays to this day.

Alex’s dystopian adaptation of the play serves to highlight the fact that Shakespeare truly was a man for all ages with a message that transcends time.

A school setwork for Grade 10 English HL students, Romeo and Juliet will be sure to have audiences enthralled.

The run will start on Monday in the school’s Percy Walker Hall, with performances nightly at 7pm until Saturday May 12.

Tickets are available from the school bursar at R70 each.

For more information, send an e-mail to info@arhs.co.za or call the school on (041) 365-1270.