Knysna pushes the boat out

The residents of Knysna are a gutsy bunch. While it is true that few of them will ever be the same following the deadly fires that swept through their town and region of legendary beauty last June, their determination to rise and rebuild will prove to be the story that will ultimately endure.

Just 10 months after the blazes that caused immeasurable devastation and heartache, the Garden Route town is returning to its picturesque splendour and working committedly to reclaim its position as one of South Africa’s top tourist attractions.

On a Weekend Post media visit earlier this month I was moved, for instance, to see so much fresh, new growth on the previously decimated Featherbed Nature Reserve.

All along the estuary edge and beyond there was evidence of rebuilding and renewal – yet another sign that life is industriously going on in the historic town.

My husband, Salvelio, and I were on board the Outeniqua, a magnificent 50-foot yacht custom-built by Ocean Odyssey’s Steff Pepler, one of many residents who have put real energy into reviving tourism in the town.

We found ourselves in Knysna outside of the school holidays and it was encouraging to see scores of visitors, foreign and local, milling about the waterfront and occupying restaurants and cafes.

Last year’s Oyster Festival, held soon after the fires, was a decidedly lacklustre affair. Locals, though determined to put on a good show, were still shell-shocked and visitors were just not psychologically ready to reconcile the picture-perfect Knysna of their memories with the reality of the time.

This year it’s a very different story and many have already booked festival beds. Knysna lives and thrives.

Following a delightful and very healthy lunch at The Grain Mill Organic Bistro in town, our sailing excursion in perfect conditions, a delicious trawl of kitchen and gifts emporium Metelerkamps and dinner at South African-themed Bazala at the waterfront, our first night was spent at The Lofts Boutique Hotel on Thesen Harbour Town.

We were welcomed by charming Knysna native Carla Meyer, who showed us around the hotel which has been ingeniously designed to fit into the re-modelled timber frame of the town’s historic boat-building shed, also home to renowned artisan cafe and bakery Ile de Pain.

The sleek and sophisticated hotel has a contemporary design with a decidedly industrial edge that pays homage to the building’s fascinating former life. We overnighted in one of The Lofts’ exclusive lagoon suites which has a king-size bed, all the luxe touches and a large private balcony from which to soak up perfect views of the lagoon.

Following an exhilarating day of e-biking with Ocean Odyssey, beer-tasting at Mitchell’s lagoon-side taproom, shopping up a storm on Thesen Harbour Town and browsing the fantastically-curated Knysna Fine Art Gallery (do also look out for work by quite a few of our top Eastern Cape artists), our second night was spent at Westhill Luxury Guest House.

This 1920s Cape Dutch-style heritage property underwent a total renovation in 2015, with Eastern Cape-born Roeléén Schofield and her British partner in life and business, Steve Collinson, also extending it to include three new spacious, pristine and very comfortable guest suites.

Westhill’s biggest assets are, one, its priceless panoramic view of the Knysna estuary and Heads and, two, Roeléén’s wonderfully welcoming and warm personality.

Roeléén previously ran a wine business in Belgium, where she imported South African wines for 10 years, and she still represents several top estates. She sent us off to dinner with a bottle of Saxenburg Private Collection Sauvignon Blanc – an ideal partner for a seafood feast at Freshline Fisheries.

This media visit was arranged by Knysna Tourism. For Westhill Luxury Guest House bookings and more information contact (044) 382-4909 or 079-810-3019, or e-mail: westhill@n2rs.com. The Lofts Boutique Hotel is on (044) 302-5710 or reservations@thelofts.co.za

New format for popular oyster fest