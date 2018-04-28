Back in the Bay for inaugural concert

Celebrated South African “kasi soul” group The Soil returns to the Bay as part of the first Inaugural South African Award Winners’ Concert to be held tonight at the Boardwalk ICC – headlined by national acts.

The trio returns two years after chaos erupted at their concert at the Feather Market Centre in 2016, resulting in ticket proceeds being looted by the public.

While the group, made up of Ntsika Ngxanga, Buhle Mda and Luphindo Ngxanga, said the experience was scary, it evidently will not stop them from performing for their Bay fans and they said they hoped for a different experience tonight.

“That [incident] was scary and out of our control, and we never expected such behaviour.

“We also acknowledge the fact that not everyone started the chaos, so we appreciate everyone who came in with a good spirit and for the love of The Soil. We hope those who behaved badly will respect the art and arrive on time,” Mda said.

The trio, who drove fans into a frenzy with the release of their debut acappella self-titled album in 2011 and remained consistent with two others that followed, will perform alongside award-winning musicians Vusi Nova and Kwesta, as well as winners of various South African music awards.

“It is an honour to be invited and we are so excited to be selected as one of the national acts to participate in the event’s first year.

“We hope it grows and becomes successful,” Ntsika said.

The Sunday hitmakers will perform selected songs from their three albums The Soil, Nostalgic Moments and the latest offering Echoes of Kofifi, which they released in 2016.

The songbirds said while they were more mature than when they started, they still held onto the qualities fans loved about The Soil.

“We have grown a lot but are grounded to what people love about us. We intend to give people a good show in PE.

“We love it when the audience leaves the venue and still continue to sing our songs outside the venue,” Luphindo said.

On whether fans could expect new music anytime soon, Luphindo said: “We are not releasing an album soon but we continue to work on songs and collaborating with other musicians at this moment.”

Author and all-round entertainer Somizi Mhlongo will be the MC. Doors open at 5pm and the show will start at 6pm.

Tickets range from R150 at Computicket.