Siki to bring some operatic jazz on Sunday

Multi-talented Bay artist Sikelelwa Jo-An Qwazi, also known as Siki Jo-An, will be kicking off the fifth instalment of the Port Elizabeth Opera House’s popular Jazz’Afro Sundays programme at the Barn theatre on Sunday.

Qwazi hails from Kwazakhele and this is where her love for the stage began at a young age. She first performed with a traditional dance group, then moved to singing and acting.

Today, she is known for her soulful African sound with a fusion of operatic jazz. She also plays guitar and keyboard.

Qwazi is a Rhodes University Bachelor of Arts graduate, having studied music and drama, and specialising in classical vocal art studies and creative writing.

She recently moved to Johannesburg and is now studying at the Duma Ndlovu Acting Academy. She has appeared at festivals such as the National Arts Festival, Standard Bank Jazz Festival, Iphulo Performing Arts Festival, Women In Arts Manyano and the Yiyo Summer Festival.

She has performed on stages around South Africa alongside the likes of Family Voices from Zimbabwe, and the cream of South African talent such as Zahara, Simphiwe Dana, Amanda Black, Titi Luzipo, Zoe Modiga, Judith Sephuma, Ringo Madlingozi, Nomfundo Xaluva, Brenda Mntambo, Unathi Mzekeli, Nelisiwe Sibiya and Lubabalo Luzipo.

She will be accompanied on stage by her band, comprising Lubabalo Luzipo on piano, Temba Ncetani on base guitar, Sihle Kakancu on violin, Phakamile Msizi on sax, Sakhi Nompozolo on drums, and Siya Koyo and Cwayita Moya on backing vocals.

The legendary Lawrence Matshiza is on guitar, with Mbulelo Mazibuko on percussion.

The show starts at 5pm and admission is R70 (R50 for pensioners). Seating is limited.

Bookings: Cingiwe Skosana, e-mail: cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com or Nomgcobo Mkize at nomgcobomkize@gmail.com or call (041)586-2256.