Sheldine Septoe ran her 10th Two Oceans half-marathon over the Easter weekend, earning her a coveted permanent number for the race next year.

She retired from her post as director of Port Elizabeth Mental Health in 2016 year at the relatively young age of 55 and still does volunteer work with the NGO.

Like other active young retirees, however, Sheldine is finding there are not enough hours in the day to do everything she would like to do.

But Sheldine also suffers from rheumatoid arthritis – and knows from personal experience how vital it is to keep her joints supple with regular exercise.

“I go to gym and do road running on a regular basis. I also try to eat healthily and drink water as much as I can,” which includes hitting the gym at least two or three days a week and road running at least three times, she says.

Sheldine runs because she enjoys it, “and I want to be healthy and fit”.

Although she only started long-distance running after the age of 40, she had run short distances at school – 100 and 200m sprints.

“What appeals to me about running is the social aspects and being outdoors. I love meeting other people and socialising. Over the years I have met so many people through running,” Sheldine says.

“Participating in league and non- league races are events that I am looking forward too.”

Sheldine has a few general health tips for woman entering their 50s:

Try to make fitness a priority in your life because it will improve your quality of life a great deal;

Try to include fruit and vegetables in your daily diet;

Sometimes our bodies do not get sufficient intake of vitamins, proteins, minerals etc. Use supplements (multivitamins, calcium and so on) if necessary. Make sure that you consult your GP to prescribe good calcium and iron tablets, if needed. Sheldine believes in Mena Cal 7 for women in her age group.

“The older you become the more you need to pay attention to your health, but that is not to say you should not start at an earlier age if you can!”