SPAR Women's Challenge
Fitness through the decades
Women in their 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond are showing that silver can beat gold to the finish line with each decade facing – and conquering – their own fitness challenges
50s
Sheldine Septoe ran her 10th Two Oceans half-marathon over the Easter weekend, earning her a coveted permanent number for the race next year.
She retired from her post as director of Port Elizabeth Mental Health in 2016 year at the relatively young age of 55 and still does volunteer work with the NGO.
Like other active young retirees, however, Sheldine is finding there are not enough hours in the day to do everything she would like to do.
But Sheldine also suffers from rheumatoid arthritis – and knows from personal experience how vital it is to keep her joints supple with regular exercise.
“I go to gym and do road running on a regular basis. I also try to eat healthily and drink water as much as I can,” which includes hitting the gym at least two or three days a week and road running at least three times, she says.
Sheldine runs because she enjoys it, “and I want to be healthy and fit”.
Although she only started long-distance running after the age of 40, she had run short distances at school – 100 and 200m sprints.
“What appeals to me about running is the social aspects and being outdoors. I love meeting other people and socialising. Over the years I have met so many people through running,” Sheldine says.
“Participating in league and non- league races are events that I am looking forward too.”
Sheldine has a few general health tips for woman entering their 50s:
- Try to make fitness a priority in your life because it will improve your quality of life a great deal;
- Try to include fruit and vegetables in your daily diet;
- Sometimes our bodies do not get sufficient intake of vitamins, proteins, minerals etc. Use supplements (multivitamins, calcium and so on) if necessary. Make sure that you consult your GP to prescribe good calcium and iron tablets, if needed. Sheldine believes in Mena Cal 7 for women in her age group.
“The older you become the more you need to pay attention to your health, but that is not to say you should not start at an earlier age if you can!”
60s
Port Elizabeth physiotherapist Ren Harington, 65, is a keen swimmer who came back from the South African Masters Swimming championship in Tshwane last month with a haul of six medals.
Having suffered a serious back injury in her youth, Ren has learnt how important it is to keep fit for physical health and wellbeing.
“My exercise is swimming. I love being in the water as it is kinder on my joints, exercises the whole body and, after a hard session in the pool or in the sea, one feels relaxed and energised,” she says.
“Exercise to keep the years at bay is very important. To build your core strength improves your balance and flexibility.”
However, Ren reminds women that exercise must be regular and sustainable “so choose something you love”.
“If you hate exercising and you would rather read a book in front of the fire then start slowly, perhaps walking with a friend, because your body’s joints need oiling, otherwise they will get stiff and painful and playing with your grandchildren will be difficult.”
Whichever route you are taking to get fit in middle age, she says training, recovery and nutrition must all be handled with care.
As a physiotherapist she knows – and has seen – how ageing is linked with muscle atrophy and functional impairment, with perhaps 1% per year muscle loss after the age of 40.
Hence she recommends strength training as this:
- Toughens tendons and muscles;
- Stabilises joints;
- Co-ordinate muscle firing;
- Enhances tissue capacity;
- Improves tolerance to changes in load, speed, range and endurance.
Beyond the muscular system, which is what a physiotherapist focuses on, there also are issues of bone health, inflammation, insulin swings and anxiety.
“Ageing also brings on a decrease in flexibility caused mainly by changes in the body’s connective tissue, combined with arthritis,” Ren says.
And, even though she is clearly in great shape, Ren admits she doesn’t exercise alone: “I’m not disciplined enough. I’d rather have a cup of tea!
“So I go and train with a coach and lots of people, which is fun. You can share goals together to work towards, like the SPAR Women’s Challenge.
“You should have regular gentle exercise, eat correctly, have fun with your friends or go on holidays that you can look forward to.
“Embrace every moment and enjoy the fullness of your life. Make time to exercise, learn something new, laugh and relax!”
70s
Betty Chantson, 71, is a Morningside grandmother of seven who credits dancing for giving her the energy to keep up with her large family.
Although retired from the family takeaway business – her son Peter now runs the well-known Bamboo Snacks in the western suburbs – she keeps her fitness levels up with regular dance classes.
“I tap with Simone Buchner (who took over the Ellen Bunting dance studio) and I also do line-dancing,” Betty says. “We do all genres of dance – the cha cha, tango, waltzes and jives.
“It’s absolutely wonderful for the mind and the body and that’s the reason I still go – as long as my body and brain allow me to, I will do it.
“I only started tap and line-dancing in my mid-50s, I had never done it before.
“I started off with aerobics and I did yoga because, as you get older, you have to reassess your body and ask, can my body take this? I just couldn’t do high impact anymore.”
However, Betty still works up a sweat in her tap class.
“It is hectic, but you don’t have to tap so hard or jump so high,” she says.
She has advice for older would-be dancers.
“You have got to watch your knees and it is very challenging in line-dancing in particular as there are so many different dances, each with their own choreography,” Betty says.
Although Betty is fit and active, she also has had her health challenges – and is forever grateful to her family for their physical and mental support when her kidneys failed her in her late 50s.
“I had a kidney transplant 12 years ago – I got a kidney from my daughter, Trudie.
“She has given me a second chance in life and I’m trying to look after it as best as I can!”
80s and beyond
Even if you have been a couch potato until the age of 50, it is not too late to get moving and benefit from exercise.
Canadian professor Jonathan P Little, a specialist in exercise physiology at the University of British Columbia, says studies on exercise and ageing are changing the way we think about getting older.
“At any age – even in your 90s – people can gain fitness, muscle mass and strength from doing exercise,” Little says.
“You’re never too old to gain the benefits of exercise, from a scientific and lifestyle point of view.
“There’s research to suggest that maybe what we think of as normal ageing – losing fitness and muscle mass – has more to do with inactivity.
“As you age, you tend to not be as active, so maybe some of what we thought was the ageing process is just a lack of activity.”
So, get out there and get active – age is no barrier.