Fashion course to open doors for many

A Fashion entrepreneurship training programme founded and facilitated by a Bay fashion designer is in progress at the city’s Damelin College campus.

The free programme, by Krom and Knot designer Zola Booi, started last month with the aim to equip upcoming designers, who would otherwise have no access to formal education in fashion or business skills, to run their own enterprises.

Emerging fashion designers were selected from Nelson Mandela Bay areas including New Brighton, Motherwell, Uitenhage and the northern areas, and attended theory lessons from 3pm to 5pm on weekdays until last Friday.

“We’ve just finished with lessons on the business and creative theory of the industry and I am very pleased with the dedication and interest our participants have shown,” Booi said.

The programme, solely dependant on sponsors and donations, will hold a fundraising campaign for the practical segment, set to begin in mid-May.

Funds will assist in buying practical learning equipment such as fabric and sewing machinery. “I am very grateful for the support that the Mandela Bay Development Agency [MBDA] has shown in assisting us with equipment for practicals but we also want to do our bit in making sure we don’t fall short, hence the fundraising campaign.

“It is also to advertise the programme and let potential sponsors and the public know about what we are doing,” Booi said.

The fundraiser will be held next Friday at Damelin College in Walmer, from 12 to 5pm.

The programme will close off with a fashion show of the participants’ garments in December and prizes to be awarded to two top-performing trainees.

The MBDA’s Oyama Vanto said Booi’s training programme added impetus to the growing fashion industry in the Bay.

“The fashion industry is finding its foot in the city. Other cities are slightly ahead of us, but the Eastern Cape is playing such an interesting role in the influence of culture and heritage within the fashion space. We see this as such a big opportunity for job creation, especially among young people,” he said.

Inquiries: Contact Booi on 063-895-7606 or e-mail: kromandknot@gmail.com