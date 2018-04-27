Bay in for best of Broadway

Celebrating 85 years of entertaining audiences with superb productions, the Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s latest offering hits the spot with a razzle dazzle of a showpiece.

With the theatre company’s 150th production currently showing at the Savoy Theatre, lovers of musical theatre are in for a treat with a showcase of some of Broadway’s greatest and most memorable hits.

Broadway & Beyond is just that – no need to jet off to New York to catch a show on Broadway when all its favourite hits are right here and delivered with talent and enthusiasm.

Directed by multiple Showtime award winner and Hall of Fame inductee, Rose Cowpar, Broadway & Beyond is a melange of notable musical hits presented in a smooth and carefully crafted fashion.

Quick and seamless scene changes, beautiful costumes and a seasoned cast bring hits such as Beauty School Dropout from Grease, Rhythm of Life from Sweet Charity and Macavity from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats to life.

Dance captains Bennie Gerber and Candida Merifield bring with them a wealth of experience, while choreographer Sian-Beth Hitchener puts on a show few would forget.

Combining a selection of songs from past G&S shows with much-loved favourites from award-winning musicals, Broadway & Beyond is a show not to be missed.

Particularly notable is the junior ensemble who give it their all. Look out for Dillan Roberts and Hannah Nel, who give the audience a delightful glimpse into great musicals Oliver and Peter Pan respectively.

Look out for Candace Juhl Warren’s amazing performance as Sally Bowles from Cabaret, upstaging Liza Minnelli with Mein Herr.

Candida Merifield singing Velma Kelly’s I Can’t Do It Alone from Chicago will leave you wanting more.

Tarryn Light and Bennie Gerber pull off an amazing duet with Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors.

Stageworld students Rayvan Zealand and Shauney Loggenberg also feature, showing what a strong foundation they receive from one of PE’s most established theatre schools.

Keep an ear out also for Khuselo Gqiba, who dazzles the audience with his vocal talents.

The jam-packed programme includes more than 30 songs, which will keep your feet tapping throughout.

Broadway & Beyond runs until May 5 with evening shows from Wednesday to Saturday at 7.30pm. There are also matinee performances at 2pm tomorrow and next Saturday, as well as on April 29.

Tickets are R100 each, with discounts for bookings of eight or more, and just R60 for the matinee performances, available at Computicket.

Patrons may choose between seating in rows or the popular cabaret style option. For group bookings of 20 or more, contact Cowpar on 072-906-1977.