What mothers want their daughters to know

Vuyo and Bubbles Zitumane

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality executive director of services Vuyo Zitumane has just started a new position as CEO of the Amatola Water Board.

Vuyo earned the nickname “Mrs Fix-It” for her formidable achievements and turnaround initiatives in the public sector, including heading the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Board. She is a fitness fanatics hence her participation in this challenge and half- marathons.

Her youngest daughter, Bubbles, 21, is studying architecture at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

VUYO’S WORDS FOR HER DAUGHTER

I hope I have set a good example to my three daughters – Bubbles is the youngest – on how to build a successful career while embracing motherhood.

It is important to maintain integrity and humility that will earn you a lifetime of respect, and live a life characterised by wisdom, love and serving others. This is what I learnt from my own mother.

Never allow anyone to define the parameters of how far you want to go in life. I have made the a mistake of pleasing other people, to my own detriment.

She must learn now that her destiny is in her own hands and she must never be influenced by anyone to detour from the personal vision that she has set for herself.

I made mistakes in my life (by choosing to married at an early age – though in retrospect I do not regret it), but was bold enough to catch up and achieve every target I had set myself, which was to get educated and build a reputable professional life.

She knows and lives it at home that a healthy lifestyle starts with the grocery trolley, she sees how I prepare food and she also goes to gym no less than five times a week.

I encourage all my kids to be physically active and they know the benefits as they can see how I defy age and how healthy I am. We have a Nike running application which we use to track monthly kilometrers and this creates constructive competition.

At her age, I was already married and a mother, with only Grade 12 as a highest qualification at the time. This is one part of my life I never encouraged any of my three daughters to emulate. Fortunately all of them at this age were completing their first degrees at this age.

Bubbles is in her third year of architecture, very focused and, although only 21, very disciplined and stable for a girl of her age.

She is determined to complete her degree in architecture, progress to her masters degree, travel the world for exposure and build a good career.

Marriage can be on the cards once she has built her professional career – unlike myself!

BUBBLES’ WORDS FOR HER MOTHER

The thing I love most about my mother is how passionate she is about everything in her life. From fitness, to work, to family, she gives her absolute all. She doesn’t know how to “half” do something. She does everything with 100% effort.

My mother has always been a generous person. She gives, gives, gives and hardly ever takes. She’s taught me (by example) that the more you give to the world, the more the world will give back to you without you even asking.

I appreciate you, mama – even though I don’t always say it and I’m so incredibly grateful to have you not only as a role model and mentor, but also as a mother because you constantly inspire me to do my best in everything I do.

Also you have to stop worrying so much, mama – I’ll be fine. I won’t die from a cough, I’ll get enough sleep, and if I don’t answer my phone, there’s still a 99.9% chance I’m still alive!