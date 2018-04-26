‘There is life after cancer’

Apart from her career in PR for the Southern Kings rugby team, a passion for modelling and being mom to seven-year-old cricket fan Jody, cancer survivor Yolanda Bukani‚ 29‚ is also the face of the Igazi Foundation’s Marrow Masakhane campaign



YOLANDA’S JOURNEY

IN 2007 I had noticed there was a lump growing under my armpit and I had gone to see my GP but it was misdiagnosed.

Every year I noticed the lump did not go away even though the doctor told me not to worry.

It was only in 2012 when I got very, very sick, I had night sweats and my mom got worried so I went to the doctor and then went for a second and a third opinion.

I had a biopsy and they found I had lymphoma – that is a cancer of the blood – and mine had showed up in my glands.

I was very scared because at the time I was finishing my under-grad degree at Rhodes University and although I had heard of cancer, it didn’t really sink in what a big impact it would make in my life.

It was only when my mom started crying in the doctor’s room that I realised it was very serious.