Exciting artists lined up for music festival

Mannville will be buzzing on Saturday with the acoustic sounds of a range of mellow artists in the Four Winds Madiba Bay Music Club festival.

Four Winds along with Ellies Electronics are presenting a new look for the Ellies Electronics Mannville Music Festival at Mannville Theatre in St George’s Park.

The festival will feature 18 acts throughout the day, 16 from Port Elizabeth as well as two national solo artists.

Bay folk singer song-writer and guitarist Claire Venn will start the day’s programme, followed by Axyl on acoustic and the Folk Collection.

Next up it is Tim Hopwood and Pieter Human, then Megan Smith, followed by Black Velvet before an interval.

The music continues at about 4.15pm with artists such as The Mad Hatters, Rob Thompson, Rowan Stuart, Gerard O’ Brien and his band, Udaka and Simon Shaw.

Then there will be another interval before play resumes at about 7.30pm.

The after-dark entertainers are Renate Seggie, Kevin Abraham, Ed Allen and White Noise, Steve Fataar and The Goodness.

The Port Elizabeth trio of Jon Yawn Allen, Joe van der Linden and Graham Beyer will wrap up the night at about10pm.

“Bring your blankets and picnic baskets along and come and snuggle in for a fun day filled with great music and loads of fellow music-lovers,” Venn said.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic festival and hope to see all our Four Winds supporters – old and new – out in full force.”

There will be a food truck – Food D’licious – with two hot meal options, Micoffee Mobile, and Manna Delights with an artisanal sweet treat table as well as a tuckshop.

Four Winds T-shirts featuring the club’s new logo will also be on sale for R100 each.

Tickets are R100, on sale at the gate from midday and the music starts at 1pm.

For further information e-mail fourwindspe@gmail.com or call 083-656-1166.