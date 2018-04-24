Shop with Doc to make healthy grocery choices

She points out several items where the healthier choice need not cost more. For example, Waterfront SuperSPAR may be the only store in Port Elizabeth to sell maize meal that is not genetically modified, in 5kg bags which retails at the same price as the other brands of mealie meal.

“Mielie meal is a South African staple and consumers deserve better,” she says.

As a consumer guide, Margo has attached a Mito sticker on the shelf for each item which is good for you so shoppers will see a sticker under, for example, tins of tomato with no chemical preservatives but not under tins which contain added sugar and artificial additives.

“There are stickers on items that are clean and natural,” Margo explains. “We have to check our labels.”

Luckily for the shoppers at Waterfront, she has examined (and regularly updates) the ever-changing labels on food. “Ingredients get put in and taken out of products all the time but the consumer does not get told. We will start to see changes as retailers start pushing back against the food manufacturers’ lack of transparency.”

Obviously the fresh produce section is full of healthy choices but the salad bar is a revelation – only about half the options have the coveted Mito sticker signalling their health benefits. This is because many salad dressings are full of sugar, preservatives and processed oils.

Among other supposed healthy choices there are more surprises, such as some yoghurts containing unnecessary additives like starches and other additives, for example.

Unlike certain retailers who she says “greenwash” the consumer with hollow claims, Margo knows items on the shelves at Waterfront that are labelled Mito-friendly really are.

She also has not shied away from letting SPAR know which of its own house brands have been lacking – and is thrilled to have had a positive response.

So how do we know if this brand is better than that one?

MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICES

When Waterfront SuperSPAR owner Howard Robertson went on one of Dr Margo de Kooker’s food detective tours, he took action almost immediately to make his store healthier for his customers.

“The penny dropped that when you get down to looking at the ingredients, it’s disgusting how little we know and what the manufacturers actually shove into their products,” Howard says.

“There are crazy things that are allowed to be put into food!

But it’s so simple really. It’s not as if you have to eat kale, cabbage and cauliflower for the rest of your life, and you don’t have to give up eating slap chips either. Just cut out some of the bad and start to do more of the good things.”