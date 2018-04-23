Suspense novel from Bay writer

Retired Bay businessman Patrick Moffett has just had his first novel, Inside Out, published at the age of 70 and still plans to write 10 more books with the continued support of his wife, Judy.

Lovemore Park resident Moffett moved to the city from Johannesburg in 2004 to explore a new venture, The Plantation, which his family – including daughter Sarah Dirsuwei – still runs as a wedding and events venue.

After the move, Moffett knew he had no desire to return to the business arena, where he had had several careers in law, accounting and computer sales.

Instead, writing a book dominated the top of his bucket list.

“After I left the corporate world, I wanted to enjoy total freedom and that I got through creating works of fiction,” Moffett said.

“Before this book, I had previously attempted writing numerous times, but I never got beyond 50 pages. It took me two years to complete this book.”

He said Inside Out was inspired by everyday happenings in our country.

“The book explores crime, gang culture and politics using multiple narratives and various newspaper clippings to paint a vivid and action-packed story of law-breaking and violence that is well-concealed from society.

“My second book, Join the Dots, is in final edit while my third book, About Face, is in the submission stage. I am currently working on my fourth book.”

Moffett said with every book it has become easier to write. The first book took him two years to write, the second one a year and the third one a little over six months.

He said over the years his active imagination, combined with experiences, had given him enough material to write novels.

“I would not have been able to write a book when I was young as I had not yet seen nor experienced as much as I have at this age.”

And although the subject of the book is dark and violent, with the hero a trained and lethal fighter and assassin in real life, Moffett said he enjoyed the “somewhat more peaceful company” of his four adult children and 11 grandchildren, along with Judy, two chows and an inherited poodle.