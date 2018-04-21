Singer’s star keeps rising

Eastern Cape- born singer Busiswa Gqulu – whose single featured in the blockbuster Black Panther movie – was in Port Elizabeth last week to launch her first album.

As a result of her hard work along with collaborators who put in just as much effort, Gqulu’s single, Gobis’iqolo, reached the ears of millions due to its inclusion in the film version of the Marvel comic.

And the hard work has been ongoing, as Gqulu has been involved with promotion tours of her debut album – and performances – just three months after giving birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The Midnight Starring hitmaker visited Port Elizabeth last week to promote her 13-track album, Highly Favoured.

The lively singer said dedication and hard work were some of her secrets to staying relevant in the male-dominated South African entertainment industry.

“Because the industry is already male-dominated, almost all the producers you’ll work with are men, so you have to be assertive and navigate the kinds of relationships that you create [with them] and set boundaries, because if you create a situation where men can take advantage then you can’t [focus] on your work,” Gqulu said.