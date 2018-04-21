Eastern Cape’s musical talent embarks on SA tour

From Friday Eastern Cape record label Rubricate Records will treat South Africa to the Eastern Cape’s musical talent as its artists tour the country, starting with the Garden Route.

Bay musicians Alex Cavan, record label owner Keiran Ritson, Juan Terblanche and Christian Scallan, along with more than 20 other artists from the record label, will deliver live performances in their respective genres at just under 20 venues across South Africa.

It is part of their attempt to spread the sound of the Eastern Cape to the rest of the country, while scouting undiscovered talent.

“We’re basically taking the record label on tour and then we’ll meet other artists who are signed with us but based in different cities and perform with them,” Ritson said.

“It’s an opportunity for people in other cities to also learn about the record label and, if they are musicians, they can come and speak to us and learn how to get their music out there.”

The record label’s first national tour aims to fulfil Rubricate Records’ core goals of signing and distributing musicians from across the spectrum.

“Our main aim is to get artists from across South Africa on board with the record label and expose the ones we’ve already signed to the rest of South Africa because they’re still at the early stages of their careers,” Ritson said.

The Eastern Cape dates and venues for the tour are:

1. The Mexican in Jeffreys Bay and the Surf Cafe in Plettenberg Bay on April 27

2. Bloo Bistro in Knysna on April 28

3. C Club in East London on June 22

4. 37 on New in Grahamstown on June 23

5. The Kirkwood Wildfees from June 29 to July 1.

The final stop will be at the launch of the Scoville and Herb food trucks on July 7 at a venue that is yet to be confirmed in Port Elizabeth.

Other cities include George, Cape Town, Pretoria and Bloemfontein.

More information, including ticket prices, is available on the Rubricate Records Facebook page.