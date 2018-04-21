Awesome artichokes

Many people are put off by artichokes because it seems such a bother to prepare them from fresh – that is to say if you are lucky enough to even encounter them fresh.

Here’s a little secret. There is absolutely nothing wrong with tinned artichokes.

On the contrary, they are the ultimate low-calorie convenience food because they bring a luxurious touch to dishes as diverse as salad, pasta or pizza.

Versatile artichokes add an exotic touch to any mezze platter; they’re equally fab on a tapas table when whipped into a dip.

The artichoke, is essentially a thistle with large, silver-green leaves that can reach almost 2m in height.

The edible portion of the plant is actually the flower buds, before the flowers come into bloom.

Artichokes are rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients, and a great source of fibre, iron and minerals such as magnesium.

Try these recipes from fine foods specialists Staffords, who have recently added tinned artichoke hearts grown on a family-owned farm in Spain, to their product range.