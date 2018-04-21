Awesome artichokes
Many people are put off by artichokes because it seems such a bother to prepare them from fresh – that is to say if you are lucky enough to even encounter them fresh.
Here’s a little secret. There is absolutely nothing wrong with tinned artichokes.
On the contrary, they are the ultimate low-calorie convenience food because they bring a luxurious touch to dishes as diverse as salad, pasta or pizza.
Versatile artichokes add an exotic touch to any mezze platter; they’re equally fab on a tapas table when whipped into a dip.
The artichoke, is essentially a thistle with large, silver-green leaves that can reach almost 2m in height.
The edible portion of the plant is actually the flower buds, before the flowers come into bloom.
Artichokes are rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients, and a great source of fibre, iron and minerals such as magnesium.
Try these recipes from fine foods specialists Staffords, who have recently added tinned artichoke hearts grown on a family-owned farm in Spain, to their product range.
CHICKEN PICCATA WITH
ARTICHOKES
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 large free-range chicken breasts or 4 small breasts
40g finely grated Parmesan cheese
40g flour
sea salt flakes
freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp olive oil
4 Tbsp butter, chilled
125ml dry white wine
125ml chicken stock
½ lemon, cut into slices
60g capers, drained
2 x 400g tins artichoke hearts
2 Tbsp chopped parsley
Oil for frying
Method
Drain artichokes; keep one tin’s contents for the sauce. Dry the other artichoke hearts very well using paper towel.
Slice all into quarters.
If using two large chicken breasts, butterfly the breasts and separate into four cutlets.
Mix parmesan and flour in a bowl and season well.
Dredge chicken until well coated in the mixture.
Fry chicken in a large saucepan with 2 Tbsp olive oil and 2 Tbsp butter. Fry for about five minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Place on a rack and keep warm in oven.
In the same pan pour in white wine and simmer for a few minutes. Add chicken stock and lemon slices, and allow sauce to reduce slightly. Add drained capers and one tin’s worth of artichoke hearts cut into quarters.Remove from heat, sprinkle in the parsley and add remaining two tablespoon of butter. Stir until well mixed.
Heat the oil; fry half the artichoke hearts in the hot oil until golden brown and crispy.
Remove chicken from oven and return to saucepan. Top with the crispy fried artichokes and serve straight out of the pan with pasta, salad or crusty baguette.
MEDITERRANEAN ARTICHOKE
SALAD
Serves 6
Ingredients
2 yellow peppers
2 red peppers
1 small cucumber
½ red onion
1 small fennel bulb
1 x 400g tin artichoke hearts
100g green olives
100g black olives
250g cooked spelt
100g chevin goat’s cheese
handful fresh mint
For the dressing:
1 large lemon, juiced
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tsp oregano
100ml olive oil
½ tsp sea salt flakes
½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp honey
Method
Cook the peppers on a braai or open flame until well blackened. You can also do this in a hot oven under an oven grill.
Once blackened, place in a large bowl and cover tightly with clingfilm. Leave for 20 minutes to steam. Remove clingfilm and “peel” the skin off the peppers.
Remove seeds, slice peppers into large pieces and set aside.
Dice cucumber, and slice red onion and fennel bulb very finely.Drain artichoke hearts and slice into quarters.
Remove goat’s cheese from the fridge and allow to soften slightly.
Roughly chop mint and mix into goat’s cheese.Make dressing by adding all the ingredients into a glass jar. Screw lid on and shake until emulsified.
To assemble the salad:
Place all ingredients in a large bowl and toss well with dressing. Top salad with dollops of minted goat’s cheese. Serve with toasted pita bread and hummus.
ARTICHOKE SPAGHETTI
Serves 4
Ingredients
400g wholewheat spaghetti
1 large onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, crushed
2 bird’s eye chillies, sliced
1 x 400g tin Italian crushed tomatoes
1 x 400g tin artichoke hearts
125ml chicken stock
125ml cream
150g sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
handful fresh rosemary
juice of half a lemon
100g Italian smoked pancetta
olive oil
salt
freshly ground black pepper
Parmesan to serve
Method
Pre-heat oven to 180°C. Line a baking sheet with baking paper.
Place pancetta on baking tray and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until crispy. Set aside.
Sauté onion in a large saucepan with olive oil. Add garlic, chilli and rosemary, and cook for a minute. Add crushed tomatoes and simmer for five minutes. Season.
Drain artichoke hearts and slice into quarters.
Add to pan along with chicken stock and cream.
Simmer for a further five minutes, then add sun-dried tomatoes and lemon juice.
While sauce is on the go, cook pasta until al dente. Drain pasta, add to saucepan with a splash of cooking water and toss well.
Serve pasta with a generous grating of parmesan, freshly chopped rosemary and broken shards of crispy pancetta.