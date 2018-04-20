Award winners concert a first

The Boardwalk will be hosting the inaugural South African Award Winners Concert at its International Convention Centre on April 28.

On the bill for this very special, one-night only musical showcase are the Eastern Cape’s own Vusi Nova, along with Afro-pop sensations The Soil and rap king Kwesta.

The lineup will also feature winners from various South African awards such as the Metro FM Music Awards, Channel O Music Awards and SA Traditional Music Awards.

A first-of-its-kind for the Bay, the concert is organised by the National Lottery Fund in association with Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism to honour and celebrate the achievements of local entertainment talent.

The concert promises universal appeal to music lovers of all tastes, with artists performing songs from an array of genres, including House, RnB and Afro Soul.

“The Boardwalk is a proud supporter of local music and performing artists. We are excited to be part of bringing to fruition the first ever South African Award Winners Concert [SAAWC] in Port Elizabeth”, the Boardwalk’s Martin Lodewijks said.

It is hoped the concert will become part of the Bay’s annual entertainment calendar.

Concert goers will be hosted in an outer and inner circle area. Inner circle tickets start from R220 and outer circle tickets start from R150, available at Computicket.