Mixed media exhibition opening

An exhibition by photographer and mixed media artist Natalie Moore opens at 6.30pm today at the Nelson Mandela University art gallery in Bird Street, Port Elizabeth.

Moore won the Gerard Sekoto Award in the 2015 Absa L’Atelier art competition.

As part of her prize, the Alliance Française sponsored her three-month artistic residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts de Paris, allowing her to explore a new artistic scene and create an exhibition which is touring within the French cultural network in Southern Africa in 2018.

This new exhibition, titled Sandman, is her first solo exhibition, and was presented and held at the Absa Gallery, where art and museum curator Dr Paul Bayliss praised it highly.

He said it was a “standout exhibition that bears testament to the exceptional young female talent that is currently rising through the ranks in South Africa”.

Moore is also a designer with a particular leaning towards the field of architecture – she completed a BA (Architecture) at the University of the Witwatersrand. She now lives in Cape Town.

More information on the Port Elizabeth exhibition from the Alliance Francaise, (041) 585-7889, e-mail: admin.pe@alliance.org.za