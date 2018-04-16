New offering of poetry from Eve

Grahamstown writer and teacher Jeanette Eve will launch a book of poetry, Reminders of Connectedness, at Spiritfest’s Winter School at the National Arts Festival.

Reminders of Connectedness contains poems which Eve has written over a number of years. The poetry follows the following themes: Reflective, Landscape, Close-up and Meditative.

Eve has always had a great love for English literature and poetry and after graduating from Rhodes University with a Bachelor’s degree in English and History, she then taught.

It was during her years working as a curator of press clippings at the National English Literary Museum (Nelm), that Eve developed her passion for South African writers and recognised her own love for writing poetry.

In 2003, Eve published her book, titled A Literary Guide to the Eastern Cape, which celebrates poetry and prose from about 80 authors who have written about the places, people and natural beauty of the Eastern Cape.

Eve was involved in the Cathedral’s contribution to the National Arts Festival from the beginning when it was called “At the Still Point”, known today as Spiritfest. At that time, a group used to meet monthly in her house to discuss faith and literature.

One of Eve’s favourite poems, titled In the Chancel at Festival Time tells of the experience of meditating in the Cathedral with all the visual stimuli present, during the time of the festival. She makes use of evocative imagery and speaks of the hymns one would hear through the Cathedral windows.

The book launch of Reminders of Connectedness will be on Wednesday, July 4 at 11am (duration one hour) in the Cathedral Coffee Shop, inside the Cathedral.