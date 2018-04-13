Rooftop sunsets go down well

It seems that by the time the clock hits 4pm on a Friday, all everyone is thinking about is Roof Garden Bar because the venue always attracts quite a good turnout.

We arrived there a couple of minutes after 5pm and the parking area was already filling up. While singer Emile Naidoo had us deep in our feelings with his renditions of Sam Smith, Passenger and Ed Sheeran songs, I couldn’t help but notice how elegantly Cubana resident D J Luwy always carries himself, even in the most chilled of situations, not that I am always watching him or anything.

Speaking of people watching other people, is 4 Blind Mice member Monde Goniwe following me around or do we just happen to like the same spots?

Anywho, it was also nice to finally put a face to the name of Mr Chillaz On Chapel himself Gift Hlahane.

On Tuesday I, sadly, wasted my energy and time in the hopes of getting some good laughs at Dockside’s comedy Tuesdays but to my annoyance the doors were shut and the place was as empty as my wallet the day before payday!

You know, I used to like that place but lately it’s as if the only event that still attracts a bit of a crowd is their ladies’ night.

Somebody needs to pull up their socks and tie them up if need be or, at the very least, refrain from advertising a non-existent event on social media.

Ciao for now dolls!