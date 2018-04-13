Maestro to delight fans

An award-winning young violinist who has recently moved to the Bay to lecture at the university here will be making his instrument sing during a performance for the PE Music Society next week.

David Bester will take his audience on a journey to explore French Baroque violin music, with the programme to touch on authentic French nationalist sounds, travelling deep into impressionism and stormy romanticism, and gliding into suave sensuality.

The concert takes place on Thursday at 7.30pm at the NMU South Campus auditorium.

Bester, who has two master’s degrees in music (both cum laude) from the University of Stellenbosch and the Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp in Belgium, where he studied under Professor Alissa Margulis, who will later this year also perform at a Music Society concert.

His overseas studies were made possible by financial support from the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust, the National Arts Trust and the Orange bursary from the Netherlands Consulate in Antwerp.

The rapport between Bester and pianist José Dias will be evident in their playing at Thursday’s concert.

Tickets are available at the door at R95 (adults), R80 (pensioners), (R45) students and (R35) pupils. Inquiries: Theresa at Theresa.Cunliffe@mandela.ac.za or (041) 504-2255.