Meals in a mug

Eating well for one doesn’t have to mean spending hours labouring over a hot stove and pouring over intricate recipes.

Although convenience food does offer some variety, there’s nothing quite like a home-cooked meal for comfort and better nutritional control. As winter approaches, food that fills the stomach and warms the soul while boosting your energy or immune system is vital.

But who has the time? Just how do you create a healthy and balanced meal just for one person in the moments between work and bedtime?

There are myriad healthy meals you can whip up using your microwave oven.

Here are two examples of healthy, filling meals for one person you can make in minutes, provided by Samsung South Africa.

The first is for a chicken mug pie because there is nothing quite like a pot pie to warm you up on a cold winter’s night.

The second is for spicy salmon, which you can serve on its own or with a baked potato or slice of wholewheat toast.