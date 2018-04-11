Meals in a mug
Eating well for one doesn’t have to mean spending hours labouring over a hot stove and pouring over intricate recipes.
Although convenience food does offer some variety, there’s nothing quite like a home-cooked meal for comfort and better nutritional control. As winter approaches, food that fills the stomach and warms the soul while boosting your energy or immune system is vital.
But who has the time? Just how do you create a healthy and balanced meal just for one person in the moments between work and bedtime?
There are myriad healthy meals you can whip up using your microwave oven.
Here are two examples of healthy, filling meals for one person you can make in minutes, provided by Samsung South Africa.
The first is for a chicken mug pie because there is nothing quite like a pot pie to warm you up on a cold winter’s night.
The second is for spicy salmon, which you can serve on its own or with a baked potato or slice of wholewheat toast.
Chicken Mug Pie
Ingredients
For the filling:
- 3-4 tablespoons of cooked chicken
- 2 tablespoons frozen vegetables (peas and carrots)
- 1½ teaspoon cornflour (option to replace with potato starch)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3 tablespoons chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon full fat milk (replace with cream for extra body)
For the biscuit topping:
- 4 tablespoons flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- Salt to taste
- ½ tablespoon butter, cubed
- 3½ tablespoons milk or buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon chopped herbs
Method
Add the chicken, vegetables and corn starch to a microwavable mug and mix well, then pour in the stock and milk and stir. Set aside.
For the biscuit topping: mix together the flour, baking powder and salt.
Using a fork, rub the cubed butter into the dry ingredients until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Then stir the milk and herbs in to form a batter.
Scoop the batter on top of the chicken pie mix.
Microwave for 2-2.5 minutes, until the biscuit batter is firm on top.
Spicy Salmon
Salmon is filled with omega 3, great for boosting your immune system.
Ingredients
- 1 single portion salmon filet
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1-2 tablespoons sriracha sauce
- 2-3 fresh cut lemon slices
- 1 tablespoon parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Rinse salmon fillet with cold water and pat dry. Place it skin side down on a microwave-safe plate. Season with salt and pepper.
In a small bowl, combine the sriracha sauce and mayonnaise, then spread over the salmon, then add lemon slices and parsley.
Cover with microwave safe plastic and cook for 3.5 minutes.
Serve on a bed of fresh greens with more fresh lemon slices as garnish.