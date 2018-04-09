Debut novel is a mesmerising tale

The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock is a remarkable first novel which asks the question: what happens when you take a courtesan or a mermaid out of her element?

Ah, therein lies the tale and it’s a sparkling read that will have you hooked from start to finish.

Gowar starts her story in 1785 when merchant Johan Hancock is presented with a mermaid and decides to seek his fortune by showing the curiosity to all, starting at an upmarket house of ill-repute in nearby London.

There the homely tradesman meets the alluring courtesan Angelica Neal and suddenly his view of the world opens up.

As well as a perceptive look at life in Georgian England, this also is a layered story where social issues such as freed slaves, child labour and the politics of the day creep in, unobtrusively, but in ways that are meaningful to the plot.

Then there also is the allegorical aspect of the title referring to two quite different bodies: a mythical mermaid and a high society whore.

Both, in the context of the novel, are playthings bought for the amusement of those in a position of power or money.

However, whether buffeted by the waves of the ocean or of fortune, the title characters nevertheless have hidden ways to hold sway.

Gowar studied archeology, anthropology and art history and the artefacts she worked with are apparently what inspired her to pick up her pen.

This education shows in the rich seam of domestic detail throughout The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock including the dress, food, furniture and other fascinating details.

It also makes the setting ring true in the same way that Hilary Mantel’s wonderful historical drama Wolf Hall did – adding immensely to the flavour and authenticity.

However, recreating an historical ambience is one thing and to grip the imagination of the reader with a great story is another.