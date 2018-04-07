Inxeba's Nakhane bares soul

The release of controversial film Inxeba, his second album You Will Not Die and winning a Safta for best actor in a feature film have all seen Port Elizabeth-raised Nakhane Mahlakahlaka glued to the spotlight.

The musician and actor, now simply known as Nakhane, chats to Weekend Post reporter Zamandulo Malonde about You Will Not Die, Inxeba and homosexuality.

Q: After the release of your latest album, you revealed: “You Will Not Die is a diverse and emotionally-charged body of work documenting the joys, pain, confusion and hope experienced by Nakhane in recent years”. Can you expand on this, referencing the relevant song(s) on the album?

A: It’s interesting listening to an album after it was finished a year or so ago. Things change.

Your perception of songs changes. Some things become self-fulfilling prophecies.

But the thing that sticks out the most for me is that all those emotions are interlocked in some way – and sometimes in one song. In Star Red for example, which is, for all intents and purposes, a eulogy, you get the pain of the fact that this person is no longer in this realm we live in, but also the celebration and joy of having known this person intimately.

It then becomes a crystallisation of all those feelings in four minutes.

Q: How long did the album take to complete?

A: From the moment I first started writing to when we finished recording: four years.

Q: How does You Will Not Die differ from Brave Confusion?

A: The albums are different and the author is different too. With You Will Not Die there is a newfound confidence I didn’t have with Brave Confusion.

I suppose a lot of it came from leaving behind things I felt were inhibiting. Creatively, it started with me deciding to switch instruments and not write on acoustic guitar. This album was written using my laptop and a piano.

Q: Can you explain the title of the album?

A: I’ve had this title for eight or nine years, but never had the fitting project to use it with.

It’s from a scripture, Proverbs 23:13: “Withhold not correction from the child: for if thou beatest him with the rod, he shall not die.” I took that last phrase, blew the dust from it and changed it to fit better into my life.

Things are going to get difficult, but you’re going to wake up tomorrow and you will not be dead. The lyric goes “And in the morning when I woke/ I knew I would not die”.

Q: Your combination of sound and lyrics enables listeners to connect with their emotions and get up and dance altogether. Is this your intention?

A: Sometimes. When I started writing music someone made me aware that the lyrical content of the songs was melancholic. This was true.

So I thought to myself that I didn’t want to bum people out too much. No, I would not change the lyrics.

But how could I soften the blow or even make it more interesting for the listener? The challenge then was to write up-tempo songs.

I call them “crying in your beer at the club” songs.

Q: You grew up in a religious home that may have made it difficult for you to accept your sexuality. At some point you also preached against homosexuality. Now that you are embracing your sexuality, what is your take on Christianity and its stand on homosexuality?