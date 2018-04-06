Singer on a talent search

Andile is looking to give an opportunity to 15 singers who will form a choir with whom he will record an album at the sports centre in September and thereafter tour the country with him.

“After the recording they will be working with me full-time. We will be touring the country and we already have an invitation [to perform] in England,” he said.

The Alexandria-born singer, who grew up in various townships in the Bay from the age of two, will be recording a live album for the first time as a response to his fans’ requests.

He will use the album – yet to be named – as an opportunity to give exposure to upcoming talent.

“People have been asking who I am going to feature in the album and I keep saying that I will not feature any well-known singers because I want the unknown singers, composers, and songwriters to shine.”

The auditions will be held from 7.30am until 3.30pm on both days.

Interested candidates are asked to bring their ID cards.