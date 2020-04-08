Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse burns out virus with new take on hit song

Legendary singer Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse has decided to put a coronavirus twist on his most famous hit song Burn Out to encourage the public to take the pandemic seriously.

Mabuse, who has been keeping busy in his studio during the national lockdown, has re-recorded his 1987 hit song and added Covid-19 lyrics to spread the message to South Africans. The new version of Burn Out will be dropped tomorrow on all digital platforms. "I have used Burn Out because I knew it is a song that people will easily relate to. I have seen in the past two weeks famous songs getting adjusted to suit the pandemic that the world is facing at the moment. My version of Burn Out encourages the country to take coronavirus seriously because it is real.

"I am further encouraging people to stay safe and healthy by sanitising and washing their hands. If we all stick together, we can get through this. Practice social distancing and remember, we are all in this together."