Don’t miss Valentine’s cabaret for realists

From the company that brought you award-winning shows like 50 Shades of Eve and the Midlife Chronicles, BOOST Creative Solutions presents The Gory of Love — a Cynic’s Guide to Romance – a Valentine’s cabaret for realists.

Written and performed by Niqui Cloete-Barrass – winner of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Award for Best MC/Entertainer/Speaker – and featuring the talents of Showtime Award Nominee Dave “O” Opperman on keyboard (and cheeky commentary), and the legendary Andre Olifant on guitar, the show is a journey of laughs and laments about love in all its glory.

Audiences will be taken on a journey from the first naive blush of new romance to the smug relationshippers, and all the way to the haggard survival mode of the long-married.

The line-up features Niqui’s unique take on favourites like Dean Martin’s That’s Amore and That’s the Glory of Love by Bennie Goodman (and Bette Midler), the sass of Eartha Kitt’s Champagne Taste, and power tunes like Lady Gaga’s Always Remember Us This Way.

Dave and Andre manage to get a word in with a few duets including Lovers’ Duet (Sean Morey) and Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off (Niqui’s SA parody version of the classic Fred Astaire tune).

The show runs at the Music Kitchen in Mangold Street on Wednesday and Thursday February 12 and 13 from 7pm.

Tickets cost R110, with part of the proceeds benefiting the Khayalethu Youth Centre for former street boys.

More information from Niqui on 083-555-0990, Niqui@boostcreative.co.za, or book directly at the Music Kitchen, 041-364-1964.