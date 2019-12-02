Herald launches campaign to spread Christmas cheer

’Tis the season to be jolly and what better way to spread some Christmas cheer than to put a smile on the faces of those in need?

To assist in sharing the spirit, The Herald has launched its Christmas Cheer campaign to help charities have a better festive season.

The aim of the campaign is to raise some much-needed goods for the less-privileged.

The Herald and Weekend Post editor Nwabisa Makunga said it had been a challenging year all round for everyone.

“This campaign appeals to the generosity of our readers, to share what you can to help unburden in some way those who may need a helping hand,” she said.

“Every bit matters, every effort goes a long way to inspire hope.

“Together we can make this Christmas a little better than the last.”

Donors will give direct to the organisations, and not to The Herald.

But we encourage all donors to contact us so we can capture the moment.

The charities must also e-mail the newspaper, giving a brief description of what they do along with what they need.

A reporter will then visit the organisation so that we can tell its story in The Herald.

E-mails can be sent to atterburyu@tisoblackstar.co.za, with “Christmas Cheer Campaign” in the subject line.

For more information, please contact Ursula Atterbury on 041-504-7324.