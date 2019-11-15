Countdown to PE’s biggest Christmas market begins

It’s all systems go for Christmas in the Home, presented by Trueblue Communication and Events, as it returns to Walmer Park Shopping Centre for its 19th season.

From Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1, Christmas in the Home will transform Walmer Park’s basement parking into an authentic Christmas market, with holiday sights and sounds featuring twinkling lights, festive Christmas decorations, children’s activities and so much more.

This year promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The line-up will include exhibitors from as far afield as Sedgefield, Bathurst and Cape Town, and with more than 120 stalls to choose from, shoppers will find high-quality gifts, handicrafts and design, with everything from stylish décor to gourmet foods and boutique-style clothing and accessories.

According to coordinator Elsje Smuts of Trueblue Communication and Events, Christmas in the Home is not just another craft market.

“Exhibitors who choose to sell their wares at Christmas in the Home don’t necessarily sell to stores.

“Many of these entrepreneurs use this as an exclusive platform to show their designs to the public. It thus offers the Port Elizabeth community a sophisticated design experience and a feast for the senses.” Smuts said.

More than 30 first-time stallholders will guarantee a unique and fresh experience as the face of the market changes every year.

Additionally, from the outside, the Christmas expo will also look very different this year, as the layout has been designed to specifically entice passers-by to pop in to see what is on offer.

Instead of high walls on the outside perimeter, which makes it impossible for passers-by to see what is happening inside, the outer edges have been opened up.

This annual market runs from Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1 and falls over the Black Friday Weekend — a first for the market.

While markets such as these are not normally associated with Black Friday, shoppers can certainly expect a variety of stall holders to get into the spirit of Black Friday through special offers.

Admission fee is R20 per person and free for under 7’s.

Spread the cheer by liking Christmas in the Home on Facebook or, for more information, visiting www.truebluecommunication.co.za. Alternatively, phone Elsje on 082-873-7663 or e-mail elsje@truebluecommunication.co.za.

To win two tickets to the 2019 Christmas in the Home Expo, SMS “CHRISTMAS (and your name) to 41893. There are 10 double tickets up for grabs. The competition closes midday on Monday November 18 and winners will be notified by Friday, November 22.