'Oom Schalk' takes to stage for Animal Anti-Cruelty League

Renowned raconteur and animal lover, actor David Muller, will be in Port Elizabeth for one night only, with a dedicated charity performance for the Animal Anti-Cruelty League.

This is his third annual contribution to help raise funds for the Port Elizabeth branch of the AACL, following sold out performance for two years in a row.

Muller, who has just returned from performing at the Bosman Festival, will present his acclaimed Sacred Elephant and Bushveld Stories on October 30, at 7pm, at Eddie Macs, at the Victoria Park Sport Club.

The AACL's Linda Louise Swain said: “The AACL is so grateful to Eddie Falconer of Eddie Macs for granting us this complimentary venue as he does for all the animal societies.

“A restaurant and bar facilities is available at the venue, for those who would like to enjoy a meal before or after the show.”

She added that in his inimitable Oom Schalk style, Muller would take audiences on a journey through the Bushveld, regaling the audience with the delightful and insightful HC Bosman tales.

“This will be preceded by the equally dynamic Sacred Elephant. Those who attended last year will remember his hauntingly beautiful tale of Whale Nation,” she added.

The 85-minute show will include a short interval.

Tickets cost R120 and are available through Hilary on WhatsApp: 083-635-6995.