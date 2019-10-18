Young musicians set to dazzle Bay audience

The PE Music Society will present singing sensations Corlea Botha and Amira Willighagen in concert on Wednesday.

The concert will take place at the NMU South Campus auditorium at 7.30pm.

Willighagen first displayed her incredible talent as an opera singer by winning the live TV reality talent show, Holland’s Got Talent 2013, at the tender age of just nine.

She has performed in countless countries including the US, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Since then she has performed with international celebrities such as British tenor Paul Potts, Dutch violinist/conductor Andre Rieu, and Italian star Patrizio Buanne.

Willighagen, who is only 15, regularly donates some of her fees to her own charity organisation the Gelukskinders Foundation which builds playgrounds for underprivileged children in South African townships.

To date, she has been responsible for the erection of twelve such playgrounds.

Botha has worked with some of the world’s most talented artists and has been described by Jazz musician, Hugh Masekela as “nothing short of wondrous”.

Her talent was discovered at the age of three, and she started vocal training at the tender age of five.

In 1996 she made her theatre debut at the Pretoria State Theatre in La Boheme and The Sound of Music as the youngest Von Trapp daughter.

At the request of both young musicians, the Nelson Mandela University Choir, with conductor Junita van Dijk, will join them for the show.

While there are no pre-bookings as such, those who want to reserve seats can contact Theresa on 041- 5042-250 (office hours) or Erika on 082-3084-494.

Tickets are to be collected not later than 45 minutes before the concert starts as only 430 tickets are available.

Tickets for non-members cost R95 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R40 for students and R35 for pupils, and can be paid for on collection at the door.