Guitar 'celebrity' Hattingh to strum it up in Centrestage reunion show

“The Battle of the Axes" commences on October 15 at Old Grey as Centrestage’s premier guitar showcase, The Kickass Guitar Show, will feature popular former Port Elizabeth guitar aficionado Donovan Hattingh for a reunion performance.

The original musical director for the Centrestage All-star band, Uitenhage-born Hattingh became Port Elizabeth’s first rock guitarist celebrity before moving to Dubai nine years ago.

Along with vocalist extraordinaire Deon du Toit, who also flies in from Cape Town for this special show, the pair have fronted the Centrestage band to great acclaim and numerous sold-out Kick-Ass Guitar Show performances over the years.

The perennially popular tribute to the guitar maestros has become a tradition among lovers of 1970s blues-influenced hard rock populated by awesome guitar, drum and bass solos.

Favourites, such as music from Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Deep Purple, AC/DC, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Kansas, Pink Floyd and Guns n Roses, will be featured along with some new surprises.

The Kickass Guitar Show also features Wayne Kallis, Gino Fabbri, James Smith, Andrew Warneke and also bids farewell to ex-Clout guitarist Sandy Robbie, who heads off to Australia next week.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing between R140 and R170 are available through Wendy on 082-661-6921 or Computicket.