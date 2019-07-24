Head to Boardwalk for ‘wine-derful’ time

It’s going to be a ‘wine-derful’ weekend when the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show, arguably SA’s biggest and boldest travelling wine event, returns to Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The annual show will be held at the Boardwalk until Saturday.

Wine show owner Andrew Douglas said patrons were sure to have a good time regardless of whether they opted for a R135 general access ticket or up to R495 for VIP.

Douglas shared six tips for getting the most out of the experience:

● TOPS at SPAR Wine Show partner Goodfellas offers safe, convenient and affordable choices for getting home, so prebook and stay safe.

● If you’re on a budget, book for reduced-price tickets on Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon.

At R135 a person it has all the full ticket price benefits (glass, show guide, wine theatre access and unlimited tastings).

● Book for the Couples Combo at R385 – this experience is valued at R570.

It includes two general admission tickets, two tasting glasses, a guide, wine theatre access, unlimited tastings and a six-pack of glasses from Core Catering.

Alternatively a general admission ticket is R185, or go allout and get the VIP experience for R495 a person.

It is valued at R870.

● Remember the “Sip & Ship” service as you wind your way around the show. There is no need to carry boxes of wine around or try find your favourite stands at the end of the night.

Simply place your order, pay cellar prices and get free, reliable delivery to your door.

There is no limit to the number of cases you can have shipped to your soon-to-be-bursting cellar.

● Cast your “People’s Choice Award” vote for your favourite wine from a selection of 10 finalists in the Wine Label Design Awards presented by Rotolabel, and put yourself in line to win one of the displayed wines at the end of the tour.

● Get a mouthful of wine knowledge with some edutainment in the two wine theatres.

To book tickets, visit https://wineshow.co.za/tickets/