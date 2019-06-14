Sneaker Exchange gears up for Bay exhibit
The largest sneaker expo in Africa, Sneaker Exchange, is coming to Port Elizabeth this weekend at Gallery on Produce.
The largest sneaker expo in Africa, Sneaker Exchange, is coming to Port Elizabeth this weekend at Gallery on Produce.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.