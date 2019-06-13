Tribute to legendary Led Zeppelin

The Led Zeppelin Tribute Show will be in Port Elizabeth on Thursday June 13.

The band performing at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park consists of hard rockers Cito (Wonderboom), Jason Oosthuizen (Van Coke Kartel, Oooth), Werner Bosman (Jesse Clegg and Martin Bester Band) and Clint Falconer (Dan Patlansky Band).

English rock band Led Zeppelin, which was formed in 1968, had a heavy, guitar-driven sound which strongly influenced the next generation.

Often cited as front-runners of heavy metal, their musical styles drew from influences including blues, psychedelia and folk.

Singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist and keyboard player John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham were the core of the original Led Zeppelin.

Tickets are R150 at Quicket and the show starts at 8pm.

The show moves to The Barnyard in Plettenberg Bay on Friday June 14, Reed Valley in Mossel Bay on Saturday June 15 and then to Cape Town.