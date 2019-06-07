TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in PE

The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show will be returning to Port Elizabeth from July 25 to 27 July and looks set for a dazzling ‘POURformance’ at Boardwalk Casino.

South Africa’s biggest and boldest travelling wine show is WINEding its way to seven cities around the country this year – delivering a grape escape for wine-lovers.

Tickets are priced at R185 for general admission ticket, which includes a tasting glass, show guide, access to wine theatres and unlimited tastings.

The Couples Combo is R385 (valued at R570), which includes two general admission tickets, two tasting glasses, a show guide, access to the wine theatres, unlimited tastings and a six-pack of glasses, courtesy of Core Catering.

The VIP Lounge ticket sells for R495 (valued at R870) and includes a private seating area away from the crowds, a glass of premium MCC on arrival, four elegant food offerings with a selection of paired wines from Vinesse.

In addition, the VIP Lounge ticket includes personalised sommeliers service to guide your wine experience, limited bar, including boutique wine selection, a cheese board, a corporate gift and complimentary Platters Guide, plus all general admission ticket benefits.

