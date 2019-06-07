Events

TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in PE

07 June 2019
Selfie fun with Jon Meinking at the #SAwineshowcase theatre experience, one of the attractions of the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show
Selfie fun with Jon Meinking at the #SAwineshowcase theatre experience, one of the attractions of the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show

The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show will be returning to Port Elizabeth from July 25 to 27 July and looks set for a dazzling ‘POURformance’ at Boardwalk Casino.

South Africa’s biggest and boldest travelling wine show is WINEding its way to seven cities around the country this year – delivering a grape escape for wine-lovers.

Tickets are priced at R185 for general admission ticket, which includes a tasting glass, show guide, access to wine theatres and unlimited tastings.

The Couples Combo is R385 (valued at R570), which includes two general admission tickets, two tasting glasses, a show guide, access to the wine theatres, unlimited tastings and a six-pack of glasses, courtesy of Core Catering.

The VIP Lounge ticket sells for R495 (valued at R870) and includes a private seating area away from the crowds, a glass of premium MCC on arrival, four elegant food offerings with a selection of paired wines from Vinesse.

In addition, the VIP Lounge ticket includes personalised sommeliers service to guide your wine experience, limited bar, including boutique wine selection, a cheese board, a corporate gift and complimentary Platters Guide, plus all general admission ticket benefits.

Click here to book your ticket: http://bit.ly/2HAEVJD

