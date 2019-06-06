Drummer Thoba Goba at Jazz Afro Sunday

Acclaimed drummer Thoba Goba will perform at Jazz Afro Sunday on Sunday June 9 at the Barn Theatre at the PE Opera House, and bringing a top-notch crew with him.

“I’m feeling great about Sunday’s show and it’s going to be quite special,” the Port Elizabeth musician said, promising jazz lovers a mix of “mostly African vibes as well as a bit of new school jazz” at the 5pm concert.

“I’ll also be giving the audience one of my compositions.”

The Nelson Mandela University music honours graduate is an assistant drum lecturer and tutor.

He also is a professional recording and performing session musician who is equally fluent on the sticks with jazz, afro-soul, soul, pop, hip-hop, gospel, RnB and even rock.

On Sunday he will be performing with a band of other Bay talents, consisting of Lubabalo Luzipo on keyboard, Mthokozisi Mabuza on piano, vocalists Asemahle Tsholoba, Malubeko Mshumi and Melikhaya Xotyeni, Lawrence Matshiza on lead guitar, Elviro Vroulik on bass, and Mkhululi Gxasheka on saxophone.

Goba dates his journey with the drums back to childhood when he joined his school’s steel band, going on to perform – and shine – in various school competitions around South Africa.

In 2006 he was approached to be part of the popular Nelson Mandela Bay band New Afroteens.

During his time with the band Goba also had the chance to share the stage with nationally and internationally acclaimed artists such as George Benson, the late Hugh Masekela, Puff Johnson, Judith Sephuma, Don Laka and Siphokazi Maraqana.

Goba also has gone on to work with the cream of local and national acts such as Asanda Mqiki – with whom he will be performing at the National Arts Festival later this month in Makhanda.

Other well known names include Sizwe Yaze, McCoy Mrubata, Lex Futshane, Luyanda Madope, Shane Eagle, Asanda Bam, Camagwini, Titi Luzipho and Phumlani Titi.

He also has appeared on several television programmes, including such as Morning Live; HHP’s Respect Hectic Nine-9; Isidingo The Need and also appearing on Soweto TV.

The Jazz Afro Sundays show starts at 5pm and tickets are R70 (R50 for pensioners). There is a cash bar which opens one hour before the show.

Inquiries: Cingiwe, e-mail: cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com, or call 041-586-2256.