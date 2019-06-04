Get ready for 'The Real ’80s Dance Party'

Port Elizabeth’s festive Centrestage crew is gearing up for The Real ’80s Dance Party this week when it presents 80 hits from the decade of big hair, leg-warmers and shoulder pads.

The Real ’80s Dance Party at Old Grey from Thursday to Saturday, June 6 to 8, will star Gino Fabbri, Wayne Kallis, Tara-Jane Stern, Thuba Myeki and James Smith.

They will challenge audiences to party like it’s 1985 as they rock and roll through numbers that will take audiences back to the days of Lillies, Faces, Village Green, Strawberry Fields, Limelight and other clubs of the 1980s “PE scene”.

There will be a limited number of tables around the room, with the middle section reserved as a big dance-floor which will be pumping over three hours as the Centrestage band grinds out 80 tunes.

Icons of the decade whose music will be featured include Alphaville, Billy Idol, Blondie, Bronski Beat, Corey Hart, Dead or Alive, Depeche Mode, Erasure, Eurythmics, FR David, Falco, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Howard Jones, Huey Lewis, Kim Wilde, Nick Kershaw, Prince, Soft Cell, Styx, Talking Heads, Tears for Fears, The Cure, The Thompson Twins, ‘Til Tuesday, UB40, Wang Chung and Yazoo.

Songs such as Big in Japan, Tarzan Boy, Cruel Summer, Words, Midnight Man, Like to Get to Know You Well, Too Shy, Male Stripper, Major Tom, Never Gonna Give You Up, Safety Dance, Voices Carry and Underneath the Radar will also be included in the mix.

Seats at tables cost R160 (R140 for groups of eight or more) and dance-floor tickets cost R140 (R120 for eight or more).

Selected dishes will be on sale from the Old Grey Menu from 6pm till 10pm at R70.