Alien dress-up fun at Night at the Museum

Bayworld is hosting its sixth Night at the Museum on Friday and Saturday June 7 and 8 and is inviting guests to dress to the theme of an “Alien Invasion”.

Port Elizabeth’s Friends of Bayworld (Fob) and the Algoa Caledonian Pipe Band will present the two nights of fun and games aimed at bringing families together at the Humewood complex.

The dress-up theme for 2019 is an Alien Invasion at Bayworld, and CON.ECT cosplayers, as well as Ray from Ray’s Dance Studio, will judge the costumes worn by participating visitors.

“I am so proud at how the Night at the Museum keeps on succeeding over the years and how it affords the whole family to go out together and enjoy a night out on the town,” Fob representative and organiser Anelle Bailey said.

In addition to the dress-up competition (which is optional), the following activities will also entertain families:

• Treasure hunt by torch light in the museum;

• Dress up corner in the costume gallery, with photo opportunity;

• Snake interactions;

• Dance performances by Ray’s Dance Studio, Defying Gravity and Izilo Zakwantu Entertainment, and

• Performances from Algoa Caledonian Pipe Band.

Bayworld public relations officer Wongalethu Benya said the night raised funds which went towards programmes “to educate and create awareness about how to preserve and conserve our natural and cultural history”.

He said there were indoor and outdoor activities.

“Last year, thousands of people braved out the cold and rainy Friday evening and attended this spectacular event, which saw some people dressing up as historical figures and some adorned in their traditional regalia,” Benya said.

“The kids thoroughly enjoyed the treasure hunt, as well as the robotic dinosaur exhibition, which saw them quite intrigued and entertained.

“In true Bayworld style, we will also bring out our lovely slithering snakes to come and interact with the masses.”

He recommended guests bring a torch, camera and pen to take part in the activities.

Food will be on sale but picnic baskets are welcome.

The Night at the Museum will be from 6-10pm on Friday and from 4-8pm on Saturday.

Early bird tickets are R35 or R50 at the gate, and children two years and younger may enter free.

Numbers are limited to 1,250 per night and Bayworld will be closed on Friday and Saturday for preparations.

Tickets are available from Bayworld, FotoFirst (Summerstrand Village), Angelic Enchantments (Lower Valley Road), La Rochelle (Despatch), Just Vintage Antiques (Newton Park), Ray’s Dance Studio, Algoa Caledonian Pipe Band, Sanccob EC & Zwartkops Conservancy.