The Judge and the Dodger was formed in 2016, and the two musicians – seasoned in their right – label their music as rustic folk.

They will entertain patrons with a mix of well-known songs done in their own style from artists such as Cat Stevens, Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, Rodriguez, Bob Dylan, Randy Newman and even Sting.

There will be an inclusion of original songs as well, commenting on themes such as love and politics.

All these will be put together with a mix of some interesting instruments, along with the core of guitar and keyboards.

Blackman heard Collier one night in a local pub as Collier was banging away on his keyboard.

Every song he played suited Blackman’s personal tastes, and soon the two formed a friendship as well as a musical partnership based on a shared interest of vintage instruments, and soulful, meaningful musical stories.

Art on Target is at 2 Target Kloof and tickets at R80 will be on sale at the door.

The venue is not licensed, but glasses and ice will be provided.

There will also be food on sale at the Wrap Cafe.