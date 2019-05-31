Syndicate Sisters sing at Jazz Afro Sunday

Syndicate Sisters will perform at the Port Elizabeth Opera House’s Jazz Afro Sunday session at the Barn on Sunday June 2.

Syndicate Sisters was made up of three sisters from Uitenhage, Beverly, Bridget and Marilyn Alexander who grew up singing in church and at functions.

Syndicate Sisters recorded three albums and went on to perform around SA and abroad, sharing the stage with the likes of CeCe Peniston, The Manhattans and The Temptations, Letta Mbulu and Caipphus Semenya.

They also sang at the 2010 Fifa World Cup hosted in SA.

Marilyn has died but Beverly and Bridget still perform from their base in Port Elizabeth and remain active on the live music scene.

They also teach music to children while working on live performances and recording their own music.

Jazz Afro Sundays are at 5pm and tickets are R70 (R50 for pensioners). Seating is limited.

The cash bar in the upper foyer and the sweet counter on the ground floor open an hour before the show.

Book with Cingiwe Skosana, e-mail: cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com, or Nomgcobo Mkize, nomgcobo mkize@gmail.com, or call 041-586-2256.