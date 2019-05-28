Organist Tim Lees will play in Festive Concert at Feather Market

The Feather Market Organ Society is hosting organist Tim Lees, who will perform at a Festive Concert in the Feather Market Centre on Tuesday June 4.

Lees, who will be visiting Port Elizabeth from his home in Britain, is well known in the city as he once lived here.

This Festive Concert will celebrate the 20th birthday of the Feather Market organ, which was inaugurated on June 4 1999 by Wim Viljoen and two days later on June 6 in a symphony concert with the Eastern Cape Philharmonic, conducted by the late Chris Dowdeswell.

In its 20 years the organ was used in at least 177 recitals, as well as in many choral events, school concerts and symphony concerts.

Tim Lees is well-known in Port Elizabeth.

From 2009 he was organist and director of music at St Mary’s Cathedral for a number of years. During this time he presented various recitals in the Feather Market and St Mary’s.

He subsequently returned to England but regularly visits Port Elizabeth.

He will present a lovely programme, which includes well-known works by Schumann, Gossec, Rameau, William Walton and Tchaikovsky.

The always popular Sortie by Lefebury-Wely and the Bach-Vivaldi Concerto in A minor will also be heard and Tim will conclude his recital with the first and last movements from Widor’s much-loved 5th Organ Symphony.

The concert starts at 6pm and tickets are R40 (R35 for pensioners, and free for school pupils and students).