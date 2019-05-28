MyCityTalk and Business Expo at Boardwalk in June

Nelson Mandela Bay’s MyCityTalk and Business Expo will be held on June 11 at the Boardwalk Convention Centre from 7.30am to 4.30pm.

“Imagine a room full of CEOs of international companies, political heads, youth, academia and small business owners – all sitting under one roof, discussing topics that are of interest and to the benefit of all,” organiser Lynn van Vuuren said.

“This event truly speaks to every citizen and businessperson. Whether you are looking for inspiration, helpful advice and or gaining valuable knowledge on topics that matter, then this event is for you.

“We are honoured to have the high calibre of speakers that we have this year – all under one roof. Our exhibitors also doubled in size and each of them offer something of value to our audience.”

Speakers include:

Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) CEO Ashraf Adam, who will address the attendees on “Why Development is so Important;

Earth Stewardship Science Institute’s Professor Maarten de Wit will address the state of our natural resources with “Will We Have Water and Electricity in 50 Years?”;

Businessman and two-time stage-four brain cancer survivor Richard Wright who overcame all odds of beating cancer while, at the same time, competing in some of the world’s toughest endurance events will certainly provide inspiration to attendees with his talk, “Pushing through Boundaries”.

“We also have Magnetic Minds director Jane Stevenson who will speak on ‘How to Hone Your Natural Talents’ and successful businessman and author Khusta Jack who will look into ‘How Our Culture can Ultimately Save Us’.

“Actuary and economist Gerald Mafunda, who is also WSM and Welshfin director, will look at investment opportunities in the economic climate, while Port of PE port manager Rajesh Dana will share what to look forward to at our future waterfront development.

“These are just some of the wonderful lineup of speakers to look forward to,” Van Vuuren said.

Local, provincial and national role players – the MBDA, ECDC, IDZ and The National Empowerment Fund – have shown their support by sponsoring businesses within their respected stables and tickets.

“This is the perfect event to send your staff to be inspired and to gain valuable information, as well as your stakeholders and loyal clients.

“You are guaranteed to walk away from the event, refreshed and motivated for the rest of the year,” Van Vuuren said.

To secure your seat, you can either purchase a general access ticket at R150 or a VIP entry which includes full catering for the day and access to the exclusive VIP area at R850.

Tickets are available on Quicket. Visit www.mycitytalk.co.za and click on the link to purchase your ticket.