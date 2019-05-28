Locally Yours Market honours fathers in June

The Locally Yours Market is on Saturday June 1 at the Tramways building in Nelson Mandela Bay and hopes you find a perfect handmade gift ahead of Father’s Day.

Two dads can win either a deep sea fishing experience from Big John Fishing Charters or a dolphin and whale watching experience hosted by AB Marine.

The Locally Yours Market is all about products that are handmade, grown, crafted, cooked, baked and designed right here in the Eastern Cape by local entrepreneurs who invite residents to #supportlocal and #livelocal.

“It is wonderful to think that we have so many new entrepreneurs joining us and we are delighted that our prizes for this event support local experiences as we are committed to promoting not only local talent but also local tourism,” market director Annelize Botha said.

She outlined a few of the entrepreneurs selling goods this weekend, including Jonothan from WoodPine “with a superb range of wood that will be perfect for DIY dads”.

Ryan from Boon Mill will showcase an eclectic range of bespoke wooden furniture or be ready to discuss any special order that could be commissioned for your home or business.

First-time participants also include Wayde and Tarquin from Kingshine with their locally produced and formulated car cleaning products range which is an ideal gift for car enthusiasts.

Two local companies specialising in babies and children’s clothing add to the array of new additions at the Locally Yours Market.