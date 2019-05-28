Locally Yours Market honours fathers in June
PE market at the Tramways Building in the Baakens Valley
The Locally Yours Market is on Saturday June 1 at the Tramways building in Nelson Mandela Bay and hopes you find a perfect handmade gift ahead of Father’s Day.
Two dads can win either a deep sea fishing experience from Big John Fishing Charters or a dolphin and whale watching experience hosted by AB Marine.
The Locally Yours Market is all about products that are handmade, grown, crafted, cooked, baked and designed right here in the Eastern Cape by local entrepreneurs who invite residents to #supportlocal and #livelocal.
“It is wonderful to think that we have so many new entrepreneurs joining us and we are delighted that our prizes for this event support local experiences as we are committed to promoting not only local talent but also local tourism,” market director Annelize Botha said.
She outlined a few of the entrepreneurs selling goods this weekend, including Jonothan from WoodPine “with a superb range of wood that will be perfect for DIY dads”.
Ryan from Boon Mill will showcase an eclectic range of bespoke wooden furniture or be ready to discuss any special order that could be commissioned for your home or business.
First-time participants also include Wayde and Tarquin from Kingshine with their locally produced and formulated car cleaning products range which is an ideal gift for car enthusiasts.
Two local companies specialising in babies and children’s clothing add to the array of new additions at the Locally Yours Market.
Born & Bar was established by two young creatives with the vision of designing a kids clothing label that is gender neutral and aim to source natural materials for the clothing, accessories and nursery items.
While, if shopping for something unique, Haraz kids range offers only 10 items per colour per item.
In honour of Youth Month, Locally Yours Market will host local author Olwam Mnqwazi who recently launched his book, Writing The Way: Lessons & Conversations I Wish to Have With You.
Olwam has previously led a number of youth initiatives such as Fruits of Democracy, InkuluFreeHeid and South African Youth Council to name a few.
In 2018, he was awarded the Top Achiever Award in the category of Special Sector for Youth Development by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
Olwam was one of the 2015 Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans.
The book focuses on the human internal complexities in relation to social dynamics. It is a critique on society as we know it, and it also introduces some philosophical discussions and suggests new ways of approaching life.
Olwam will be at the market to engage with shoppers and sign purchased copies of this intriguing publication.
Previous popular market stalls will still be found alongside new and will present new products among firm favourites.
A refreshing range of men’s beauty products from Bash Soap company, a printed range of “Super Hero” block mounted prints from Munro’s, lighting designs from Steam Lighting and a new collection of handcrafted wooden pens from Charles Fuller to mention but a few.
For food-lovers a buffet of meals will be on offer and @Karoo’s will launch their gluhwein while Amina from Amina’s Fusion will present a range of soups.
The fresh produce corner will be stocked with fresh fruit and vegetables.
The Locally Yours Market have waived their entrance fee and have instead opted to ask for donations towards the Animal Anti-Cruelty League.
The market date is Saturday June 1 2019 from 9am -3pm and entrance is free.
- Further information from Annelize, 082-7854-118, annebotha46@gmail.com