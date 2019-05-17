Prom night at Feather Market Centre

St Francis Hospice will once more present its annual fundraising spectacular, Last Night of the Proms, at the Feather Market Centre.

The shows will be held in two instalments on Saturday and Sunday May 18 and 19.

Hospice’s Melanie Manson said “the Proms” offered an opportunity to enjoy an extravaganza of popular classics, and a superb lineup of song and dance.

“The theme for 2019 is Olé: A Spanish Fiesta and it promises to be a stunner.

“Last Night of the Proms is a wonderful, big fundraiser that is well-loved and supported by the public of Nelson Mandela Bay.”

The shows are directed by Richard Cock and will feature the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as soloists, pipers and Spanish dancers.

The events are co-sponsored by RMB and FNB.

Highlights will include a performance by Carli Olivier, accomplished principal dancer, choreographer and teacher, and the founder of Carli Spanish Dance Productions.

Olivier’s dance influences include ballet, Spanish, modern, tap, contemporary and African disciplines.

She has earned the highest qualification in Spanish dance instruction, the international Professor de Baille, which she received under the tutelage of Dame Louisa Cortes.

Olivier’s choreography Cordero de Dios was recently chosen for the SA Spanish Dance Society’s 50th anniversary show, España, at the Fringe Theatre in Johannesburg.

Another standout soloist will be award-winning classical guitarist James Grace, pictured.

A regular performer at major arts festivals and concert series, Grace performs throughout Southern Africa, Europe and the UAE.

He studied at the Royal College of Music in London, where he became the first guitarist in the history of the college to receive the Tagore gold medal for most outstanding student.

After teaching guitar at an international music centre in Doha for two years, Grace became head of classical guitar studies at the University of Cape Town’s College of Music.

He recently released his seventh studio album, Andaluza – Music of Spain III, featuring works by Granados, Pujol, Rodrigo, Llobet, Sainz de la Maza and Turina, under the banner of his independent record label, Stringwise Records.

Grace’s 2017 album, Chilled, received an SA Music Award nomination (Sama).

Patrons will also enjoy the stunning vocal talents of Erin Beck, a 15-year-old prodigy from Pretoria who has notched up national awards and television appearances.

Erin sang Barcelona as part of a 1000-member choir event The Capital Singers, earning a standing ovation in May.

Shows are at 5pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday, and tickets are at R160 and R140 at Computicket.

Inquiries: Melanie Manson, 041-360-7070.