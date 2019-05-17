Catch Courtney ‘Courus’ Williams at Jazz Afro Sunday

Courtney ‘Courus’ Williams will perform at the Port Elizabeth Opera House’s next Jazz Afro Sunday session at the Barn theatre on Sunday May 19.

Williams, who comes from Uitenhage, has been performing from a young age.

She was part of her school’s choir and also took part in musicals and singing competitions in order to hone her skill.

Williams enrolled for a course in music studies and, while studying at the Nelson Mandela University, became exposed to a variety of genres.

She also began singing for various ensembles such as TwoTone Music, BE Soul and AdLib Entertainment.

Williams went on to start her own band, which has performed at the annual Splash Festival, the Uitenhage Festival, the Northern Arts Festival and the Springs Jazz Festival.

In 2016, she was one of the backing vocalists for the Divas in Spring concert at which she sang alongside Lira, Judith Sephuma, P J Powers and Liesl Graham.

In 2017, Williams staged a solo concert at the Little Theatre and in 2018 moved to Johannesburg to pursue her prospects there.

She will be in the Bay this Sunday for the last Jazz Afro Sundays session in May.

Jazz Afro Sundays are at 5pm and tickets are R70 (R50 for pensioners).

Seating is limited so it is best to arrive early.

The cash bar in the upper foyer and the sweet counter on the ground floor open an hour before the show.

● Book with Cingiwe Skosana, e-mail: cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com or Nomgcobo Mkize, nomgcobo mkize@gmail.com, or call 041-586-2256.