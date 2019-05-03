Victoria Park stages 'Bugsy Malone'

Old-school gangsterism meets comedy, dance and jazzy music in what promises to be one of Victoria Park High School’s most refreshing and interactive theatre experiences yet.

Following its 2017 offering of Camelot, VP is reviving 1920s glamour and gangsterism from the shady streets of New York with comedy musical Bugsy Malone from Tuesday May 7.

Jazz-age flappers flouting prohibition laws and a flashy world of would-be hoodlums, showgirls and idealists will be played by a large pool of talented young performers from the school.

Based on the 1976 comedy musical, directed and written by Alan Parker, the show promises uproarious laughter, memorable musical numbers, a strong narrative and spirited performances.

The story sees two “gangs” squaring off in casually gruesome rivalry, which ironically sparks humour over violence.

“The 50-strong cast and band will re-enact the speakeasy format, something which many adaptations have missed,” said the show’s director, Mariette van der Walt, winner of numerous Showtime awards.

“But what really makes the show swing is the irresistible tunes of the roaring ’20s played by the acclaimed VP High School band and led by well-known music director Marlon Louis.”