Victoria Park stages 'Bugsy Malone'
Walmer high school pupils will bring America's jazz-age gangster tale to life in comedy, dance and music
Old-school gangsterism meets comedy, dance and jazzy music in what promises to be one of Victoria Park High School’s most refreshing and interactive theatre experiences yet.
Following its 2017 offering of Camelot, VP is reviving 1920s glamour and gangsterism from the shady streets of New York with comedy musical Bugsy Malone from Tuesday May 7.
Jazz-age flappers flouting prohibition laws and a flashy world of would-be hoodlums, showgirls and idealists will be played by a large pool of talented young performers from the school.
Based on the 1976 comedy musical, directed and written by Alan Parker, the show promises uproarious laughter, memorable musical numbers, a strong narrative and spirited performances.
The story sees two “gangs” squaring off in casually gruesome rivalry, which ironically sparks humour over violence.
“The 50-strong cast and band will re-enact the speakeasy format, something which many adaptations have missed,” said the show’s director, Mariette van der Walt, winner of numerous Showtime awards.
“But what really makes the show swing is the irresistible tunes of the roaring ’20s played by the acclaimed VP High School band and led by well-known music director Marlon Louis.”
Angela Freer is the vocal director and Catherine Gouws the choreographer.
Tuan Thalla is introduced as suave Bugsy Malone, Ronan de Klerk as loud and bossy Fat Sam, owner of the Grand Slam speakeasy, and Zusive Franisi plays pencil-moustached Dandy Dan. Zoe Gray and Sarah MacKenzie play the seductive Tallulah and the shy but ambitious Blousey respectively.
Zoe and Sarah have gained experience on Port Elizabeth stages and alternated as Guinevere in Camelot.
See Bugsy Malone at VP’s David Blake Hall from Tuesday to Saturday May 7 to 11, nightly at 7pm.
Tickets are R55 for seats and R85 each at tables. Patrons who have booked at tables may bring their own snacks and drinks along.
- Bookings are at www.quicket.co.za or through the school on 041-508-6400 or info@vphs.ecape.school.za