Sylvester Raymond to play in Jazz Afro Sunday

Sylvester Raymond will perform at the PE Opera House’s Jazz Afro Sunday session at the Barn Theatre on Sunday May 5.

Raymond’s love of music was fostered in the small town of Alicedale in the Eastern Cape, where he grew up.

He began playing the bass guitar in church and, with no formal training, was able to teach himself the intricacies of the instrument by visiting the local library and spending hours poring over books.

Through determination and passion Raymond, in 2016, released his debut album titled Born For Greatness.

The album was well received and nominated for Best Gospel Album in the Bay Area Music Awards.

Raymond has worked alongside top SA musicians including Jonathan Butler, Loyiso Bala; Lionel Petersen and Billy Paulsen.

Apart from being a musician, husband and father to two daughters, he owns and runs a recording studio.

Jazz Afro Sundays are at 5pm and tickets are R70 (R50 for pensioners). Seating is limited so it is best to arrive early.

The cash bar in the upper foyer and the sweet counter on the ground floor open an hour before the show.