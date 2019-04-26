Events

Musicians unite for Arts in Union concert

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde - 26 April 2019

Some of Port Elizabeth’s best-loved musicians will come together to celebrate Worker’s Day in true artistic style at Pata Pata Lifestyle in New Brighton on May 1

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
Ready to vote? 4 questions you never thought to ask

Most Read

X