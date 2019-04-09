Jazz singer Esther Miller at Art on Target this week

The Armchair Sessions at Art on Target in Target Kloof will feature jazz singer Esther Miller in an intimate concert on Thursday, April 11.

Bay musicians Andrew Warneke and Dave Houghton will accompany her on bass and guitar respectively.

Miller is a jazz singer of the classic school, possessing an outstanding technique, sensitive interpretation and an eclectic repertoire.

She was born and raised in Port Elizabeth where she sang in church and school choirs and raided the family Nat King Cole albums for early inspiration.

Although she left Port Elizabeth to study medicine at the University of Cape Town, she soon gave in to the lure of jazz.

She started off her professional career as vocalist with Gerry Spencer’s Jazz Cyclone, which was one of the leading bands on the South African jazz circuit at the time.

During this time, she worked with some excellent players – US jazz legend Herb Ellis, British saxophonist Alan Skidmore, Johnny Fourie, Errol and Alvin Dyers, as well as saxophonists Winston Mankunku and Ezra Ngkukana.

Miller has honed her technique with classical singing lessons and delved into jazz history to take her inspiration from Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Shirley Horn and Blossom Dearie, as well as the jazz and pop of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole.

Her South African performances include jazz festivals, clubs and concert venues.

She settled in the UK for 10 years where she performed and recorded with some excellent musicians, including Steve Melling, Steve Waterman, Karen Sharp, to name a few.

She now performs in many different settings, including cruise ships and five-star venues around the world.Miller moved to Denmark recently and is looking forward to exploring the Scandinavian jazz scene.

Andrew Warneke is a solo bass artist who plays jazz and original solo pieces. He also plays regular gigs at various restaurants and functions in and around PE.

Professional musician Houghton is also a talented guitar, tuba and bass player and teaches music at Woodridge College.

Tickets are R120. Bring your own alcohol, food will be on sale and show starts at 7.30pm.