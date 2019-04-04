The Voice SA contestant Siki Jo-An sings in PE

Port Elizabeth-born jazz singer and performer Sikelelwa Qwazi – who goes by the stage name of Siki Jo-An – will be performing at the Athenaeum in Central on Friday April 5.

Siki Jo-An gained national acclaim in February when she impressed all four judges – and a national audience – on television’s The Voice SA with her rendition of Miriam Makeba’s classic hit Qongqothwane, also known as the Click Song.

The Rhodes music and drama graduate is now through to the knockout stages of the reality TV show, where her performances have received thousands of shares and likes on social media.

Originally from KwaZakhele, Siki Jo-An relocated to Johannesburg to further her career in the entertainment industry.

She also took part in The Remix SA, a musical reality TV show for groups, in 2018, when her group Traxify – with bass and keyboard player Cwengokuhle Mbhele and producer DJ Nastor – made it all the way through to the finals.

Siki Jo-An’s performance in Port Elizabeth takes in a tour that will see her appearing at venues in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, as well as Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

For Friday’s show at the Athenaeum, she will perform with Port Elizabeth musicians.

Pre-sold tickets are R100 each online, available from the show organisers, La-Couple Holdings. Tickets will also be sold at the door at R120 each.

The show starts at 7pm and transport will be available for hire at the venue after the show.

Siki Jo-An is part of #TeamRiana on The Voice SA which screens on Sundays at 5.30pm on M-Net.